Previous
Susannah's balcony by sarah19
Photo 3338

Susannah's balcony

Susannah was keen to let me see how her tomatoes are doing!!! I'm so impressed as we can't do tomato growing here without a heated conservatory ....so....
Three good things
1. Her great neighbours look after her plants.
2.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
914% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise