Border view

Happy with the tidy patio....so many little weeds cleared out and tiny gravel filling the gaps.

And David liked it too when I sent him the photo 😄

Three good things

1. A lovely visit from Astrid and her little people. Almost three year old came straight in and headed for the family room and the toy boxes 😂

2. Appointment at GP...same day and a good time....and a drive to the hospital in Turriff for an x-ray. Yesterday I twisted my ankle coming out of the garden shed and a bit uncomfortable and bruised.

What lovely staff at the hospital, fitted me in and great advice. I let them know how much I appreciated them!

3. A supportive toeless sock makes it feel better already. 👍