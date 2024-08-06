Previous
Border view by sarah19
Photo 3337

Border view

Happy with the tidy patio....so many little weeds cleared out and tiny gravel filling the gaps.
And David liked it too when I sent him the photo 😄
Three good things
1. A lovely visit from Astrid and her little people. Almost three year old came straight in and headed for the family room and the toy boxes 😂
2. Appointment at GP...same day and a good time....and a drive to the hospital in Turriff for an x-ray. Yesterday I twisted my ankle coming out of the garden shed and a bit uncomfortable and bruised.
What lovely staff at the hospital, fitted me in and great advice. I let them know how much I appreciated them!
3. A supportive toeless sock makes it feel better already. 👍
Sarah Bremner

Casablanca ace
Looks very neat and pretty. So sorry about your ankle. Hope you mend well.
August 6th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
August 6th, 2024  
