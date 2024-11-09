Previous
Colours across the road
Colours across the road

From last night...we could see quite a lot from our windows and there were lots of cars parked across the road.....as well as families arriving on foot.
A busy morning, catching up with laundry from the guest rooms where our visitors stayed on Wednesday night.
And lots more.
Three good things
1. A little patch of blue sky and some drizzle, but hardly a breath of wind.
2. Catch up with a friend who called by.
3. Text to say hello to Mum's neighbour. It's four years since she passed away....how time passes. Precious memories 🥰
