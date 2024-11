Little me

This is me before I was at school and I can almost remember being that happy!!

I've had a life full of blessings and am very conscious of that.



Three good things

1. Chat with my siblings on zoom last night. I've shared meals with them all (6) at different points in the last couple of months.

2. Looking forward to lunch with brother Malcolm and SIL Morag on Friday.

3. Busy gardening this morning in sunshine, but chilled through so had afternoon nap 😄

Cosy in bed early!!