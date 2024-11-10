And then there was this...

Yesterday we were doing things indoors as rather damp and grey out there. So we got in the car and drove a bit....

We reached a great park area and set off for a walk. The sun came out and....there was a beautiful rainbow! In fact it was a double one. 🌈

But not for long!!

When the rain got heavier we found the coffee place and hot chocolate comfort.

Three good things

1. A long sleep

2. Aberdeen church.... great singing, great teaching and great friends from years ago.

3. Dad's birthday....he would have been 98 today..... time passes.