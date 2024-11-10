Previous
And then there was this... by sarah19
Photo 3431

And then there was this...

Yesterday we were doing things indoors as rather damp and grey out there. So we got in the car and drove a bit....
We reached a great park area and set off for a walk. The sun came out and....there was a beautiful rainbow! In fact it was a double one. 🌈
But not for long!!
When the rain got heavier we found the coffee place and hot chocolate comfort.
Three good things
1. A long sleep
2. Aberdeen church.... great singing, great teaching and great friends from years ago.
3. Dad's birthday....he would have been 98 today..... time passes.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
940% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love it 🌈
November 10th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
@casablanca 👍
November 10th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous.
November 10th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautiful double rainbow - fav!

Ian
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise