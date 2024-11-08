Previous
Poppies on the terrace by sarah19
Photo 3429

Poppies on the terrace

Loved the poppies on the grassy places along the edge of Princes Street gardens. They looked like they were dancing.
In the distance are the buildings at the top of The Mound. We didn't have time to explore this visit but hopefully can go back for more than an overnight stay.
Three good things
1. No rush for our train and time to get a snack at the station.
2. Our car was at the station in Kintore where we left it this time.
3. Always good to get home and a colourful fireworks display across the road at the park.
