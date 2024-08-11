Previous
Birds Eye View by sarah19
Birds Eye View

Loving the flowers......some brought by a friend from church and some I added from the garden. A lovely day, though a little cooler at times, and our schools go back this week so...
Thankfully I don't have to think about that.
I took a few photos and then noticed the different point of view 😀
Three good things
1. Lovely radio programme about Eric Liddell of Olympics fame.
2. Allan feeling better. I think the ginger lemon and homey drink I made last night worked wonders.
3. A wee visit to Pitmedden Garden and a coffee & cake treat. It was very busy with a tour bus from Belgium in the carpark!
Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
