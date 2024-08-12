.....five years ago....

Previous
I love that memory photos pop up when we least expect them.
These little characters were so happy with the Partick Thistle kits that Seanair bought for them!!! Sitting on the trampoline, which we got rid of some time ago, they were scheming something I reckon.
Missing their lively non stop activity and going to the park with the scooter.
Ah well I expect they are settling in to the new school and finding some new friends!!
Three good things
1. Allan more or less back to his usual self.
2. A long sleep in after a wakeful night 🥱
3. The dreadful rain and wind storm didn't last all day. Glad no lightning damage,....
