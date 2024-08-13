Previous
The remains of a day . by sarah19
The remains of a day .

But not finished at that point.
What an amazing day watching J and his team remove a very large, 40+ year old, cherry tree from our garden. In May we have always enjoyed the wonderful blossom 🌸 but sadly, part of the tree was rotting. Being beside the main road......it needed to come down.
Watching the masters at work was awesome and we're left with so much light in our drive and in our kitchen! I think the climate in the garden will be quite different too.
Three good things
1. Fantastic team of expert tree fellers!
2. Lots of baking for the coffee and cake activities.
3. Friends for tea....and they are taking some of the earlier logs for their burner..... thinking ahead.
Sarah Bremner

