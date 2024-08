A new view

Looking towards the space and the large pile of logs from the cherry tree that was taken down yesterday. There's still some lovely green to enjoy.

Three good things

1. A short walk to the paper shop and a short drive to Tesco. I think my foot is recovering.

2. Another lovely sunny day and Allan got lots of shredded debris shifted to where it will be useful.

3. Lots of home bakes delivered to the pop up charity shop at the church hall.