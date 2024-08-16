Sign up
Photo 3346
Mmmm....a delayed birthday treat
What a lovely evening.... birthday gift voucher for a lovely restaurant.
Three good things
1. No rush in the morning
2. Fine weather for drive home, though lots of delays in busy places.
3. Flowers in the garden looking lovely.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
16th August 2024 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
