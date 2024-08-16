Previous
Mmmm....a delayed birthday treat by sarah19
Photo 3346

Mmmm....a delayed birthday treat

What a lovely evening.... birthday gift voucher for a lovely restaurant.
Three good things
1. No rush in the morning
2. Fine weather for drive home, though lots of delays in busy places.
3. Flowers in the garden looking lovely.
Sarah Bremner

