Love logs

Such fun to find the 'rings' are 💛 shaped!!

And I've had a significant hair cut by Louise today. Loving short again though a bit windblown here. 😂

Three good things

1. A lot of gardening... ruthlessly cutting back buddleia bushes but still a few butterflies around.

2. Allan took all the debris to the recycling centre in Inverurie.

3. Seafood treat for dinner from the Market in the square this afternoon.