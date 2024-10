That time of year

Michaelmas daisies in their glory, under the Camellia bush.

So many colour pops in sunshine.

Three good things

1. Signed off my professional paperwork....now fully retired.

2. Lots of resources to recycle.. Some done and lots more for days ahead.

3. Watching the Mod on BBC Alba..... celebration of Gaelic music and culture. Allan enjoyed his years of involvement and recognises many friends still singing.