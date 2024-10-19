Coffee Apothecary view

Loved the light on this little flower in the window of our lunch venue.

Delicious food, fabulous coffee and sunshine.

Three good things

1. A gentle morning, though some significant traffic issues following an incident along the road. Very puzzling.

2. Lovely lunch and drive to the coast afterwards. Collieston waves crashing in and such a high tide. I'd like to spend time in one of the cottages and watch the waves for a few days!

3. Lovely salmon dish and an evening of reminiscing with sister Kate. She's a lot younger than me and I sometimes wonder if we actually grew up in the same place!!! 😄

