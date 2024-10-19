Previous
Coffee Apothecary view by sarah19
Photo 3410

Coffee Apothecary view

Loved the light on this little flower in the window of our lunch venue.
Delicious food, fabulous coffee and sunshine.
Three good things
1. A gentle morning, though some significant traffic issues following an incident along the road. Very puzzling.
2. Lovely lunch and drive to the coast afterwards. Collieston waves crashing in and such a high tide. I'd like to spend time in one of the cottages and watch the waves for a few days!
3. Lovely salmon dish and an evening of reminiscing with sister Kate. She's a lot younger than me and I sometimes wonder if we actually grew up in the same place!!! 😄
3.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
934% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise