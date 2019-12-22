Sign up
Photo 510
Blessings
My good wishes to all 365 friends.
The photo? Nobody will believe.....
The bokeh is, guess what?
A goldilocks potscourer ....washing pots and dishes.
Yes there is gold in everything you look at.
It is just the way you look at it!
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
4
2
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
510
photos
105
followers
149
following
Photo Details
8
8
4
4
2
2
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
19th December 2019 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goldilocks
,
greetings
,
potscourer
Wendy
ace
Wow! Fantastic shot and wonderful greetings!
Thank you and may you have a Blessed Christmas and a wonderful 2020 filled with joy and happiness!
December 22nd, 2019
Casablanca
ace
How creative! Happy Christmas to you and yours too and God bless you in all your celebrations and thoughts.
December 22nd, 2019
Sylvia du Toit
@farmreporter
@casablanca
Thanks
December 22nd, 2019
bruni
ace
Beautiful. May the Christmas Spirit be with you for the Holidays and throughout 2020. God Bless. Fav.
December 22nd, 2019
Thank you and may you have a Blessed Christmas and a wonderful 2020 filled with joy and happiness!