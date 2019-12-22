Previous
Blessings by sdutoit
Photo 510

Blessings

My good wishes to all 365 friends.

The photo? Nobody will believe.....
The bokeh is, guess what?

A goldilocks potscourer ....washing pots and dishes.
Yes there is gold in everything you look at.
It is just the way you look at it!
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa.
Wendy ace
Wow! Fantastic shot and wonderful greetings!
Thank you and may you have a Blessed Christmas and a wonderful 2020 filled with joy and happiness!
December 22nd, 2019  
Casablanca ace
How creative! Happy Christmas to you and yours too and God bless you in all your celebrations and thoughts.
December 22nd, 2019  
Sylvia du Toit
@farmreporter @casablanca Thanks
December 22nd, 2019  
bruni ace
Beautiful. May the Christmas Spirit be with you for the Holidays and throughout 2020. God Bless. Fav.
December 22nd, 2019  
