Previous
Next
Final touch (Best on black) by sdutoit
Photo 511

Final touch (Best on black)

Bought this in London. Nice memory. Dress up and then for that final touch.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Nice sautoir ! Will you wear it for Christmas?
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise