Color on a cloudy day. (Best on black) by sdutoit
Color on a cloudy day. (Best on black)

Nasturtium (Tropaeolum majus)

It comes from the Latin "Nasus Tortus" meaning convulsed nose, referring to the faces people made when tasting the spicy plant.

The leaves have a peppery flavor and can be used in salads, and teas. The flower petals adds a lovely color and peppery flavor to salads. The leaves are also used in infusions to fight infections of the lung and to treat urinary tract infections, influenza, and skin eruptions and tuberculosis, according the web. Other uses: effective hair tonic, stimulate the appetite and are rich in vitamin C. The seeds are high in iron and phosphorus.
Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Shutterbug ace
Sounds like I should add to my salad. Beautiful flower and love the contrast of the lined towel.
January 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot, I often use them as decorations for salads or food.
January 7th, 2020  
