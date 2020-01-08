Previous
It is raining... (Best on black) by sdutoit
It is raining... (Best on black)

We only had 8 mm rain last night. Not so much but we are thankful for every drop of rain. It is still cloudy and we pray for more.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
Sylvia du Toit

I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh I'm so glad - every drop definitely does help!
January 8th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Hope you get some rain to help with all those fires. My brother send me some photo's of all the smoke. They are visiting there at at the moment.
January 8th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Water is a treasured commodity! We need to know how to conserve - in spite of floods going on in other areas!
January 8th, 2020  
