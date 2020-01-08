Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 527
It is raining... (Best on black)
We only had 8 mm rain last night. Not so much but we are thankful for every drop of rain. It is still cloudy and we pray for more.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
527
photos
115
followers
154
following
144% complete
View this month »
520
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
8th January 2020 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
rain
,
drop
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh I'm so glad - every drop definitely does help!
January 8th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Hope you get some rain to help with all those fires. My brother send me some photo's of all the smoke. They are visiting there at at the moment.
January 8th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Water is a treasured commodity! We need to know how to conserve - in spite of floods going on in other areas!
January 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close