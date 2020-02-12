Previous
good day by sdutoit
Photo 530

good day

Hi,
I am back. Not walking yet, only learning. Glad the operation was done. I only will know if 100 % after my 6 weeks visit to the doctor. In the mean while I took the photo with a cell phone. Well I started. I missed the friends at 365.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
145% complete

Caterina ace
Good Day to you Sylvia! Hope everything will be fine. In the meantime your flower is amazing! Superfav
February 12th, 2020  
Laura ace
Gorgeous. Hope everything will be fine.
February 12th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
@caterina @la_photographic Thanks. One day at a time...
February 12th, 2020  
Paul ace
Nice composition and color. Hope you have a quick and successful recovery.
February 12th, 2020  
