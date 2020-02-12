Sign up
Photo 530
good day
Hi,
I am back. Not walking yet, only learning. Glad the operation was done. I only will know if 100 % after my 6 weeks visit to the doctor. In the mean while I took the photo with a cell phone. Well I started. I missed the friends at 365.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
4
2
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
nastrium
Caterina
ace
Good Day to you Sylvia! Hope everything will be fine. In the meantime your flower is amazing! Superfav
February 12th, 2020
Laura
ace
Gorgeous. Hope everything will be fine.
February 12th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
@caterina
@la_photographic
Thanks. One day at a time...
February 12th, 2020
Paul
ace
Nice composition and color. Hope you have a quick and successful recovery.
February 12th, 2020
