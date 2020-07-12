Previous
A weekend as cold as ice (Best viewed on black).) by sdutoit
A weekend as cold as ice (Best viewed on black).)

In short Saturday was this cold. Today was a sunny day and not to cold in the sun. Another cold front on its way.
Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
marlboromaam ace
That's pretty cool! I like the bubbles. Are those marigolds?
July 12th, 2020  
Henk-Jan ace
That's a (nice) icy look!
July 12th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
@marlboromaam No. Not sure of the name of the plant. Potplant with little red flowers. Will have a look at the name tomorrow. It is night time here now and very cold.
July 12th, 2020  
