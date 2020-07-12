Sign up
Photo 567
A weekend as cold as ice (Best viewed on black).)
In short Saturday was this cold. Today was a sunny day and not to cold in the sun. Another cold front on its way.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
3
0
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
12th July 2020 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
flowers
,
weather
,
cold
marlboromaam
ace
That's pretty cool! I like the bubbles. Are those marigolds?
July 12th, 2020
Henk-Jan
ace
That's a (nice) icy look!
July 12th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
@marlboromaam
No. Not sure of the name of the plant. Potplant with little red flowers. Will have a look at the name tomorrow. It is night time here now and very cold.
July 12th, 2020
