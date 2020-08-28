Sign up
Photo 583
Just for the color....
Love this color. Only a air freshener for a car. (Color better on black)
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
3
1
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Tags
aqua
,
knot
Dione Giorgio
Fav. superb shot and composition. I really the twists and twirls of the lace.
August 29th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
@sangwann
thanks. Wish I could take photos like your last one outside.
August 29th, 2020
Wylie
ace
and a complicated knot!
August 29th, 2020
