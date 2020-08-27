Sign up
Photo 582
Stoffel donated another feather. (Best on black.)
This is only a very tiny feather I picked up after his bath session.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
3
3
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
28th August 2020 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
macro
,
feather
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and beautifully framed.
August 28th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful, Sylvia, and I love the colors and lighting.
August 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! It's just too beautiful! May I pin?
August 28th, 2020
