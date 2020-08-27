Previous
Next
Stoffel donated another feather. (Best on black.) by sdutoit
Photo 582

Stoffel donated another feather. (Best on black.)

This is only a very tiny feather I picked up after his bath session.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and beautifully framed.
August 28th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful, Sylvia, and I love the colors and lighting.
August 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! It's just too beautiful! May I pin?
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise