Photo 597
NO INTERNET....DON'T WONDER WHY....
Not my photo's. Just for those who wonder what cable theft is. This is what it look like. It happens overnight and the next morning you suffer for a day without electricity. They do sell the copper.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Tags
electricity
theft
Annie D
ace
oh my - had no idea
October 8th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
@annied
Annie this happened on Monday. On Wednesday they did the same thing only a few km away. It happens all over the country. It only started happening here recently. Then you still have load shedding to. Ha ha electricity is a luxury!
October 8th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@sdutoit
load shedding I have heard of - that gobsmacks me too - but cable theft? I am so grateful I live in Australia :)
October 8th, 2020
