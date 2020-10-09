Previous
At dawn the "building inspector" was on duty to do the first inspection.
Sylvia du Toit

aikiuser (jenn) ace
LOL, great title!
October 9th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Male or female inspector! Oh I see there is One in the Nest! I do wonder how you are getting on, Sylvia?
October 9th, 2020  
Babs ace
Hope the inspector is impressed with the build
October 9th, 2020  
