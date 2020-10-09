Sign up
Photo 599
Dawn....
At dawn the "building inspector" was on duty to do the first inspection.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
3
1
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
9th October 2020 5:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
nest
,
building
,
finch
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
LOL, great title!
October 9th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Male or female inspector! Oh I see there is One in the Nest! I do wonder how you are getting on, Sylvia?
October 9th, 2020
Babs
ace
Hope the inspector is impressed with the build
October 9th, 2020
