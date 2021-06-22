Sign up
Photo 640
Made in China (Best on black)
Was dreaming of opening a castle with these keys.....Only a dream. Bought them last week and saw the tag "Made in China".
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa.
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
365
Canon EOS 60D
23rd June 2021 9:17am
keys
