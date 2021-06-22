Previous
Made in China (Best on black) by sdutoit
Made in China (Best on black)

Was dreaming of opening a castle with these keys.....Only a dream. Bought them last week and saw the tag "Made in China".
Sylvia du Toit

I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
