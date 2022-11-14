Previous
Next
RESTING ON A FERN LEAVE (Better on black) by sdutoit
Photo 654

RESTING ON A FERN LEAVE (Better on black)

Sitting in the sun in the late afternoon, I saw this tiny one. Took the photo with my cellphone.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
November 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful detail!
November 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
November 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise