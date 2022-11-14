Sign up
Photo 654
RESTING ON A FERN LEAVE (Better on black)
Sitting in the sun in the late afternoon, I saw this tiny one. Took the photo with my cellphone.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
3
2
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Photo Details
Tags
green
fern
leave
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
November 14th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful detail!
November 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail.
November 14th, 2022
