Relaxing in the sun (Better on black) by sdutoit
Photo 655

Relaxing in the sun (Better on black)

I saw the cat sitting and gave my son the instructions.... I could not bend that low to get the photo taken. Ha ha 50 % my work!
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Sand Lily ace
Lovely catch. Glad your son helped you.
November 16th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It turned out beautifully. So cute.
November 16th, 2022  
katy ace
Absolutely brilliant! I love the composition and the fact that he’s looking your direction. FAV
November 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
How unusual! I've never seen a cat on the beach. =)
November 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
When you are the director it is 100% your work. Great capture. The at looks very much at home.
November 16th, 2022  
