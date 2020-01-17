Online order

My Takealot order arrived today. I love Takealot. When the closest shopping mall is an half hour drive away it makes so much sense to have stuff delivered. I am always amazed at how well goods are packaged but today was extreme. I ordered a swimming pool sweeper, a long telescoping handle for it, and the nuts and bolts to attach it to the handle. It blew me away to find the nuts and bolts packaged separately in their own box with brown paper to stop the little bag rattling around when there was loads of space in the box for the sweeper.

It also tickles me that there's an expiry date on the nuts and bolts. Now that's really nutty. Not surprisingly I can't find the sweeper or handle expiring.