Photo 1227
Shooting Birds
Yes I know it's just a blur, but striving for perfection all the time can get boringly the same with nothing absolutely perfect anyway. And besides, it is so imperfect that I kind of like this ...
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Diana
ace
I think it is absolutely lovely, love the tones and sense of movement. I have plenty that look really bad ;-)
January 24th, 2020
narayani
I thinks it’s fabulous too!
January 24th, 2020
