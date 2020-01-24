Previous
Goldilocks and the three boats? by seacreature
Photo 1228

Goldilocks and the three boats?

Just a short distance down the path along the river. These three boats have been standing here as long as I can remember. I often wonder if any of them any move anywhere
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this lovely scene, interesting that they seem to stay put.
January 24th, 2020  
narayani
Lovely shot. I’d wonder that walking past the sailing club too ...some never seemed to move.
January 24th, 2020  
