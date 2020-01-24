Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1228
Goldilocks and the three boats?
Just a short distance down the path along the river. These three boats have been standing here as long as I can remember. I often wonder if any of them any move anywhere
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
2
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
1228
photos
36
followers
10
following
336% complete
View this month »
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
24th January 2020 7:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of this lovely scene, interesting that they seem to stay put.
January 24th, 2020
narayani
Lovely shot. I’d wonder that walking past the sailing club too ...some never seemed to move.
January 24th, 2020
