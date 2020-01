The wreck

Don and I used to come to Langebaan Yacht Club often for breakfast or lunch, but I haven't been for ages now. But today I decided no more excuses. Brave up and go and sit alone and eat breakfast at "our spot" (we had a particular table at one of the windows overlooking the wreck that we always chose). Holly is at the vet in Langebaan having teeth extracted so it is a very worrying day for me and I'm a bit of a wreck myself!