Buoy oh buoy

Fishing buoys are like a magnet to me when they are piled on the wharf at the harbour. I can't quite figure why I have to try and try again to get that one perfect shot when they are so dirty and grungy - but I can never just walk on by ...
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
narayani
Great shot and I’m attracted to them too - such great shapes.
March 4th, 2020  
Wylie ace
they are pretty good. nice shot.
March 4th, 2020  
