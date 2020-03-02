Sign up
Photo 1264
Buoy oh buoy
Fishing buoys are like a magnet to me when they are piled on the wharf at the harbour. I can't quite figure why I have to try and try again to get that one perfect shot when they are so dirty and grungy - but I can never just walk on by ...
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
3rd March 2020 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
Great shot and I’m attracted to them too - such great shapes.
March 4th, 2020
Wylie
ace
they are pretty good. nice shot.
March 4th, 2020
