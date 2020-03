Treasures

Our theme this month on the Facebook ShutterCal group is "Treasure" which inspired me to get out my camera again and take a photo of some of my treasures. Wooden wine glasses turned by my Dad on his lathe (all in one piece), a wooden bowl just peeping in on the left, also turned by my Dad, and a wine bottle that I have carried around with me since I was about 7 years old because I fell in love with the curves and the shape of it.