Bee Happy by seacreature
Photo 1320

Bee Happy

Don't worry. Be happy - even though it is a blurry bee, flitting from flower to flower faster than I could keep up with my hand held camera and slow shutter speed due to the dull dark rainy day today
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

@seacreature
