Celebrating

Trying some of what is left of a very special whisky Don had. Decided I needed to treat myself to something special tonight for a locked down celebration all on my own at home.

Had to go into Cape Town today, complete with a Movement Document completed by my urologist confirming my appointment in order to allow me to travel the 150km journey. It was my bladder cancer checkup. Got the all clear and only need to see him again in 6 months time for next check up. So that deserves a celebration!