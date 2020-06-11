Previous
Rain, Rain, Beautiful Rain
Rain, Rain, Beautiful Rain

We've had 2 days of wonderful rain. My tanks are overflowing and I have filled the garbage bin and every bucket I have with overflowing rain water.
11th June 2020

Desi

