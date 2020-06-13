Playing with candles

Almost didn't take a photo today, but decided I had to experiment with some lighting on this figurine given to me on my birthday. I tried turning lights on and off in the lounge and kitchen, and experimented with a torch from different angles but really wasn't getting anywhere. Eventually decided to try a couple of candles and loved how I could illustrate the curve in her back with light and shadows. Now I have to figure out how to do it in daylight, or with more normal lighting to start applying the learning to people's faces one day...

