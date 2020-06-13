Previous
Playing with candles by seacreature
Photo 1361

Playing with candles

Almost didn't take a photo today, but decided I had to experiment with some lighting on this figurine given to me on my birthday. I tried turning lights on and off in the lounge and kitchen, and experimented with a torch from different angles but really wasn't getting anywhere. Eventually decided to try a couple of candles and loved how I could illustrate the curve in her back with light and shadows. Now I have to figure out how to do it in daylight, or with more normal lighting to start applying the learning to people's faces one day...
Margo Sayer ace
Oooh...YES! This is an interesting departure. Am looking forward to the evolution.
June 13th, 2020  
