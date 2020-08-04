Previous
Sleeping like a baby by seacreature
Photo 1402

Sleeping like a baby

I just loved the little foot tucked up against her chest
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
384% complete

*lynn ace
absolutely precious
August 4th, 2020  
Desi
@lynnz Thank you
August 4th, 2020  
