My last day by seacreature
Photo 1403

My last day

Grabbing those final shots on my last day before I start my long journey home tomorrow morning. I am sure I can see a difference in her already - she is losing that newborn baby look she had when I first arrived - or is it just my imagination
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
384% complete

Kaylynn
Aw such sweet pictures- I’m sure it is hard to leave her. Congrats - she’s adorable
August 7th, 2020  
