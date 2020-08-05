Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1403
My last day
Grabbing those final shots on my last day before I start my long journey home tomorrow morning. I am sure I can see a difference in her already - she is losing that newborn baby look she had when I first arrived - or is it just my imagination
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Kaylynn
Aw such sweet pictures- I’m sure it is hard to leave her. Congrats - she’s adorable
August 7th, 2020
