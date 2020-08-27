Previous
Daisy Daisy by seacreature
Photo 1425

Daisy Daisy

Give me your answer do ..

Can only wonder what people driving by think when they see me crouched down on the side of the road shooting flowers while trying to hold onto dogs on leads at the same time.
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
