Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1425
Daisy Daisy
Give me your answer do ..
Can only wonder what people driving by think when they see me crouched down on the side of the road shooting flowers while trying to hold onto dogs on leads at the same time.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
1425
photos
38
followers
13
following
390% complete
View this month »
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
27th August 2020 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close