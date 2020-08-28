Looking back

Had to go out shopping today, and as it was a cold and stormy day I decided I could leave the dogs locked in the car while I was in the supermarket. Then I drove that little bit further to the harbour and took them walking there for a change. This shot is looking across the river from the harbour to the path I normally walk them on the other side. Those that know my previous photos will be able to recognize that orange and white boat if you see this full screen, and the monochrome two master. The dense blackness on the river bank directly opposite where I am standing, is cormorants. Thousands and thousands of cormorants. They should be out at sea fishing, but it is stormy and windy today