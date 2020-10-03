Previous
Next
This old boat by seacreature
Photo 1456

This old boat

Try and try again to get a decent shot of this character filled, abandoned and derelict old tub. This time in the golden glow of the setting sun (now that the sun is moving over in the sky to light up this side of the boat)
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani
Lovely light - this is a great shot of her.
October 8th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely tones and textures.
October 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise