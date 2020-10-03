Sign up
Photo 1456
This old boat
Try and try again to get a decent shot of this character filled, abandoned and derelict old tub. This time in the golden glow of the setting sun (now that the sun is moving over in the sky to light up this side of the boat)
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
narayani
Lovely light - this is a great shot of her.
October 8th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely tones and textures.
October 8th, 2020
