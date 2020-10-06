Renovations

The renovations at my Cape Town apartment are moving along, although it has been a hugely stressful time trying to keep an eye on things happening the way I would like them to from so far away, and taking the 2 hour drive into town a couple of days a week selecting tiles, countertops etc. I feel like the rush is just not enough time to make proper choices - everything is decided under pressure because I only have a few hours in the day to drive from place to place finding something that will work in my tiny space