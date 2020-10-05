Renovations

Another day spent in Cape Town looking for tiles etc. The bath has been installed and the tiling complete. Not entirely happy as I had asked for the marble feature wall tiles to be put on the 3 walls around the bath instead of just one feature wall, but the contractor felt that a feature wall is just one wall (which it normally is, but why do I have to be the same as everyone else? Surely I should think outside the box ...) But anyway, what's done is done and I can't change it now. I guess that is part of trying to do a renovation from 150km away!