Previous
Next
Renovations by seacreature
Photo 1458

Renovations

Another day spent in Cape Town looking for tiles etc. The bath has been installed and the tiling complete. Not entirely happy as I had asked for the marble feature wall tiles to be put on the 3 walls around the bath instead of just one feature wall, but the contractor felt that a feature wall is just one wall (which it normally is, but why do I have to be the same as everyone else? Surely I should think outside the box ...) But anyway, what's done is done and I can't change it now. I guess that is part of trying to do a renovation from 150km away!
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani
It looks good!
October 8th, 2020  
Diana ace
Our builders and contractors here are actually all shoddy workers with their own minds! We had an awful time when e built here. I'm sure it will look great once finished.
October 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise