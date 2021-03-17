Pomegranate

Had to go and clean my holiday apartment today, and the previous guests had left a whole lot of unwanted food behind them - some of which went to the garbage, but these "strange and unknown fruits" came home with me. No these are not quite strange and unknown any longer. My husband taught me 40 years ago what a pomegranate was, but I had never known them growing up as a child. It is not something I have ever purchased, and I actually don't know how to eat them - the jelly tastes pretty good but the texture of the pips inside the jelly is a bit odd to me. However when I haven't had to pay for them I suppose it is a good time to try them!