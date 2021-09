Learning to sew again

I haven't done any real sewing for at least 20 or 30years, maybe even longer. But when I paid a large sum for a simple little dress for my baby granddaughter I decided it was time to attempt to trace a pattern of the dress and make it up myself with a piece of fabric I found stashed away. Just have to practice making buttonholes a bit more and then I can complete the little frock. Now I am all fired up to buy some more bits of fabric and get sewing little clothes