Braai

My step daughter is staying with me again this weekend. We decided to have a good old South African braai (barbeque) so she phoned her son, my grandson to talk me through how to make a fire with the charcoal briquettes I had left from my late husband's braai days. It felt like I had taken another step in moving forward in coming to terms with being without Don. What a fantastic evening together. Fabulous food and laughter. Just the two of us