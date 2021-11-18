Previous
Raindrops, raindrops, fall upon my window by seacreature
Raindrops, raindrops, fall upon my window

I'm a sucker for old musicals and loved the Singing Nun, so I was quite glad to be on my own watching this scene while I sipped a cup of hot coffee so I could start singing this song to myself

Sometimes we get all four seasons in one day in Cape Town
