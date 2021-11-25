New Seal Residence

More seals are now taking up residence on yet another low lying jetty a bit further up river from the first one. I guess the only surprising thing is it has taken quite a while for this to start happening. The doglets are still totally mesmerised by the seals and can't wait to drag me along all the jetties so they can gaze out over the river or look down into the water below watching for these mysterious creatures. I thought the one seal lying there looked dead at first, but he seems to be alive. However, when I zoom in on him on my computer screen, he looks to be in very poor condition and I am sure those are ribs sticking out? They were too far away for me to see clearly and this photo has been severely cropped to show any detail. There are reports of lots of malnourished dead seals along our coastline lately.