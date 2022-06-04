Previous
Roses by seacreature
Photo 1981

Roses

I've only been away 3 days but I came home to find my rose bush full of flowers and buds. Clearly the 3 days of neglect and no water has been good. Makes me realise again that I have killed plants before with too much love
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
